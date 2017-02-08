2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon Release Date, Specs, Price News: Off-Road Vehicle with Enhanced Capabilities Arriving this Month

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jeep has introduced the 2017 Wrangler Rubicon Recon with increased off-road capability so that it is able to handle the most rugged terrains.

Jeep BrandA promotional image for the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon.

"With an array of beefed up off-road components, the new Rubicon Recon provides even more legendary Jeep Wrangler capability. With unmatched capability and a unique appearance, Rubicon Recon is the perfect Wrangler for out most loyal, diehard off-road enthusiasts who love to tackle the most demanding trails," said Mike Manley, head of Jeep Brand — FCA Global.

Based on the Wrangler Rubicon, the all-new off-road vehicle comes with upgraded components like a front axle upgrade with strengthened tubes and heavy-duty forgings, enhanced off-road rock rails that have been shortened to accommodate larger 35-inch tires and heavy-duty cast front and rear differential covers.

The Wrangler Rubicon Recon comes standard with a part-time four-wheel-drive system and a six-speed manual transmission to handle steep and challenging terrains.

Design-wise, the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon also comes with new and distinct features including 17-inch aluminum wheels, a dual-vented Power Dome hood with Rubicon decals and optional body color fender flares. The new off-road vehicle is offered in seven colors and prospective customers can choose from Black, Bright White, Billet Silver, Firecracker Red, Gobi, Rhino and Granite Crystal.

Meanwhile, inside, the Wrangler Rubicon Recon comes standard with black leather seats with heating and "Rubicon" logo embroidery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with red accent stitching, a black vinyl-wrapped front door armrest, all-weather slush mats, black stitching on the console lid and an eight-speaker audio system. Other components found in the cabin also come with red accent stitching.

Convenience features include automatic climate control, a unique gauge cluster that displays the vehicle's information and a remote starter.

The off-road vehicle comes with a Premium Sunrider soft top but can be availed with a body-color hard top.

The 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon will arrive in showrooms later this month. Starting price is $39,145 for the two-door model and $42,945 for the four-door version.