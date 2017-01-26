2017 Kia Niro Release Date, Specs, Price News: All-New Crossover Available for $23,785

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Kia Motors America has announced pricing for the 2017 Niro. The all-new subcompact crossover is scheduled to arrive at dealerships in early 2017 with a starting price of $22,890. The 2017 Kia Niro will be available in five trims — FE, LX, EX, Touring and Launch Edition.

KiaA promotional image for the 2017 Kia Niro.

The 2017 Niro FE ($22,890) is the entry-level model that comes standard with 16-inch wheels, six-way front seats, power windows, keyless entry, a six-speaker audio system with steering wheel-mounted controls, a rearview camera and a 7-inch touchscreen UVO3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The LX trim is priced at $23,200 and aside from the standard features, it also comes with Smart Key with push button start, roof rails and LED rear combination lamps.

EX, the third model in the lineup, will cost a bit more at $25,700 but is available with a lot more standard features including cloth and leather-upholstered seats with heating functionality, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, LED daytime running lamps, heated power folding mirrors and front fog lamps. For added safety on the road, there is also Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist.

The Launch Edition is a limited production model with exclusive design elements including Hyper Gray 18-inch alloy wheels, a metallic front grille, 10-way driver's seat, an 8-inch touchscreen display with navigation and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. It is priced at $28,000.

Last but not the least, the Touring model is available for $29,650. The top-of-the-line model features a slew of luxurious features including a power tilt/slide sunroof, seats with heating and ventilation, a heated steering wheel, 10-way power seats with memory function, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio and front and rear park assist.

All prices mentioned will incur an additional $895 for destination charges.

Kia is also offering the Advanced Technology Package that equips the all-new crossover with a suite of driver-assist technologies including Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning System.

The optional package will cost $1,450 for the LX model. It will be available for the EX trim for $2,300 and comes with an additional power tilt/slide sunroof. Meanwhile, customers availing themselves of the Touring variant will also gain HID headlights and wireless charging for an additional $1,900.