2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate Release Date, Specs News: High-Performance Wagon Delivers 612 Horsepower

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the 2017 E63 Estate and just like the E-Class sedan, the German automaker's high-performance division has given the all-new station wagon outstanding driving performance alongside an attractive design and all the latest technologies.

In terms of design, the new super wagon is just as sporty and aerodynamic as its sedan counterpart. However, the estate version is equipped with more practical proportions with best-in-class cargo-carrying capacity. It can traditionally hold up to 640 liters but when the rear seats are stowed, boot capacity is increased to 1,820 liters.

The 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate is powered by a 4.0-liter AMG V8 engine with twin turbochargers and direct injection. The standard E63 Estate delivers 571 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque while the E63 Estate S model yields 612 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. They are able to go from 0 to 62 miles per hour (mph) in 3.6 and 3.5 seconds, respectively. Meanwhile, top speed for both models is 155 mph.

The engine is mated to the new AMG SPEEDSHIFT Multi Clutch Technology (MCT) nine-speed sports transmission with a wet clutch.

For the new model year, the wagon comes standard with a cylinder deactivation system for improved fuel efficiency. Both models are also equipped with 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, which is an intelligent system with various drive configurations that deliver impressive driving dynamics.

Inside the cabin, the 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate instantly gives a sporty ambiance with components like driver and passenger sports seats with lateral support, carbon-fiber dials on the AMG instrument cluster and the AMG performance steering wheel in black Nappa leather.

Meanwhile, the E63 Estate S variant adds more refined and luxurious features such as the Nappa leather trim on the dashboard and beltlines, crystal gray seatbelts and steering wheel and the standard widescreen multifunction display.

In terms of technologies, the all-new E63 Estate and Estate S feature all the Intelligent Drive functions and connectivity features including Drive Pilot for semi-automated driving.

The 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate will make its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March. Upon its official launch in April, the automaker will offer the Edition 1 variant. The special launch model will receive exclusive color options and will be equipped with the AMG Night package. Pricing will be announced at a later date.