2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Release Date, Specs, Price News: Special Edition Off-Road SUVs Announced

The iconic G-Class may soon be retiring, but Mercedes-Benz isn't done showing off the current off-road SUV. The German automaker recently introduced two special-edition models that showcase the different luxury features and appointments that are available to customers.

For the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, the automaker introduced the "designo manufaktur" Edition, which is available for the G350d ($119,765) and the G500 ($132,632). This special-edition package comes with exclusive, high-quality features that make the vehicles stand out from the crowd.

For the exterior, customers can choose from three eye-catching color options — Designo Magma Red, Designo Mystic White and Obsidian Black. These paint finishes go well with AMG five-spoke light-alloy wheels and Obsidian Black detailing on the radiator grille, side mirrors, and spare wheel cover.

Inside the cabin, the special-edition model comes with sporty appointments, including black Nappa leather upholstery with red accent stitching, an AMG Performance steering wheel, a black piano lacquer color scheme that is highlighted by red seatbelts, and "designo manufaktur" edition badging on center console.

Meanwhile, the second special-edition model is the Mercedes-AMG G-Class Exclusive Edition, available for the G63 ($177,803) and G65 ($313,542).

The high-performance models feature a dynamic design that is highlighted by a stainless steel underguard, AMG sport strips on the side, dark aluminum rub strip inserts and a spare wheel cover that matches the exterior paint color. The G-Class SUVs come with the exclusive color AMG Monza Grey Magno, as well as five-spoke light-alloy wheels.

For the Mercedes-AMG G63 and G65 Exclusive Edition's interior, customers are treated to a two-tone, leather-lined dashboard, AMG sport seats with two-tone leather upholstery, diamond-patterned seat and door center panels, and the Seat Comfort package.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class designo manufaktur Edition and the Mercedes-AMG G-Class Exclusive Edition are now available to purchase in Germany. First deliveries will start in September. Meanwhile, the automaker is expected to debut the all-new G-Class later this year.