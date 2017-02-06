2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Release Date, Specs News: Off-Road SUV Revealed in Leaked Video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Mercedes-Benz recently released an image teasing the arrival of a new G-Class off-road sports utility vehicle (SUV) and those who saw the photo had assumed that it would be an AMG G65 4x4² Cabriolet. However, just hours later, a leaked video emerged which revealed that the upcoming vehicle is actually the 2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 4x4² Landaulet.

Facebook/MercedesBenzA teaser image for Mercedes-Benz's new G-Class off-road SUV.

The German luxury automobile manufacturer initially posted a picture on Facebook of what appeared to be a version of the G63 AMG 6x6 but without a fixed roof and the proportions of the 4x4². The teaser was accompanied with the following caption: "First we built the G 63 AMG 6x6 — Now the ultimate off-roader has another surprise up its sleeve. Stay tuned ..."

If Mercedes had its way, car enthusiasts would have been kept in the dark until the upcoming vehicle made its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month. However, a leaked video was released online and revealed the new G-Wagen in all its glory. Though the video's authenticity cannot be guaranteed, the vehicle featured in it does seem to match some of the details seen in the teaser image.

Based on what has been revealed so far, the 2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 4x4² Landaulet will have flared carbon-fiber wheel arches, a large central brake light and a spare 22-inch alloy wheel. As the Landaulet name implies, the rugged SUV will have a folding hood over the rear seats instead of a fixed roof. It is also expected to have large calipers and rotors and high-quality interiors.

The 2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 4x4² Landaulet will most likely be powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that delivers over 600 horsepower, the same one featured in the Mercedes-Maybach S650. This will provide the off-road vehicle with enough power to handle the most extreme road conditions.

According to AutoCar, the forthcoming SUV will be the last iteration of the current G-Class, which hasn't been significantly updated since its debut 38 years ago. The 2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 4x4² Landaulet will be a limited-edition model that will serve as a proper goodbye to the current platform.

Meanwhile, its successor has already been spotted testing in spy shots. The second-generation G-Class platform is said to be lighter, more spacious and will be updated with the latest technologies.