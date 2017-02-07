2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition Release Date, Specs, Price News: New Trim Debuts in Chicago

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Mitsubishi has breathed new life into its Outlander Sport midsize crossover lineup with the addition of a new trim called Limited Edition for 2017. The newest model, which has been given a more striking appearance and the latest tech enhancements, will be on display at the Chicago Auto Show this weekend.

MitsubishiA promotional image for the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition.

"As the brand sales leader, Outlander Sport does an exemplary job of offering consumers unmatched value at an attractive price. We've now taken that approach one step further by integrating additional standard equipment and technology into the Limited Edition at a price point that is unprecedented within the broader CUV segment," said Don Swearingen, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Mitsubishi North America.

The 2017 Outlander Sport Limited Edition gains bolder aesthetics with standard features such as 18-inch black alloy wheels, black-painted door mirrors with turn signal indicators, high-intensity discharge (HID) headlamps, halogen fog lamps, a rearview camera and a dark alloy fuel door.

Inside, the crossover gains aluminum pedals, heated front seats, black interiors with red accent stitching on the steering wheel, shift knob and brake lever and a 6.5-inch Display Audio System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The new trim will also be easily distinguishable due to Limited Edition badging.

The 2017 Outlander Sport Limited Edition will be powered by a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine that produces 148 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. The engine will be mated to the Sportronic continuously variable transmission (CVT). Prospective customers can also opt for the All-Wheel Control 4WD system.

In terms of safety, available features include a seven-airbag system, an anti-lock braking system with Electronic Brake-force Distribution and brake assist, Hill Start Assist, Active Stability Control with Traction Control Logic and an engine immobilizer anti-theft security alarm system.

The 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition will be arriving at dealerships later this month and will be available to purchase with a starting price of $21,995.