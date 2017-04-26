2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Release Date, Specs, Price News: Compact Crossover Starts at $22,380, Available in May

Nissan has announced pricing and availability for the 2017 Rogue Sport. The crossover is designed for everyday urban use and is ideal for singles, couples or even young families.

(Photo: Nissan)A promotional image for the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport.

The 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport is available in three trims — S ($21,420), SV ($21,020) and SL ($26,070). They come standard with front-wheel drive but customers can opt for all-wheel drive versions for an additional $1,350.

All models are powered by a 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline four-cylinder engine that delivers 141 horsepower and 147 pound-feet for torque. The powertrain is mated to the Xtronic transmission which comes with an Eco Mode switch.

Aside from the engine, components like the four-wheel independent suspension, electric power-assisted steering and anti-lock braking system help deliver a sporty, fun-to-drive feel.

The best-selling crossover builds upon the design and features of the larger Nissan Rogue SUV but provides a more compact body. Specifically, the Rogue Sport's wheelbase is shorter by 2.3 inches and in terms of overall length, it is 12.1 inches shorter. As a result, the vehicle is easier to maneuver in city traffic and tight parking spaces.

The Rogue Sport is also an ideal choice for customers looking for a sportier vehicle that offers more space and versatility than a compact sedan. The crossover provides seating for up to five passengers and has up to 22.9 cubic feet of cargo space.

In terms of design, the Rogue Sport is sleek, dynamic and features Nissan's signature "emotional geometry" design language. This translates to a powerful and aggressive presence on the road. Meanwhile, the spacious cabin features a "gilded wing" aesthetic wherein components are symmetrical and seamless and there is an air of openness.

Standard features include a six-way adjustable driver's seat, four-way adjustable passenger seat, satellite radio, four-speaker audio system with USB port, Siri Eyes Free, Bluetooth connectivity, rearview monitor and the 7-inch NissanConnect infotainment system with navigation and voice recognition.

Furthermore, the Rogue Sport is available with Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield technologies such as Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention.

The 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport is assembled in Kyushu, Japan and will arrive at dealers nationwide on May 11. Starting price figures will incur an additional $960 charge for destination and handling.