2017 Nissan Titan King Cab Release Date, Specs, Price News: Full-Size Pickup Truck Starts at $32,550

Nissan has recently announced pricing for the 2017 Titan King Cab and Titan XD King Cab models.

NissanA promotional image for the 2017 Nissan Titan King Cab.

Previously only available with Single Cab and Crew Cab configurations, the Japanese automobile manufacturer's award-winning full-size pickup truck is now available to purchase with the King Cab configuration. It comes with a 6.5-foot bed and a rear-hinge door design that allows the rear doors to be opened 170 degrees, thus, giving easy access to the second-row seating. For commercial use, the 2017 Titan King Cab and Titan XD King Cab can be availed without the rear seats.

The 2017 Nissan Titan King Cab is powered by a 5.6-liter Endurance V8 engine that delivers 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. When equipped properly, the pickup truck is able to haul up to 9,420 pounds with a maximum payload capacity of up to 1,630 pounds.

The 2017 Titan King Cab available in five trims: S 4x2 ($32,550), SV 4x2 ($35,930), S 4x4 ($35,580), SV 4x4 ($38,960) and PRO-4X 4x4 ($43,290).

Meanwhile, customers can also now avail of the 2017 Titan XD King Cab, which has a towing capacity of up to 12,510 pounds and a maximum payload capacity of up to 2,710 pounds — as long as the pickup truck is properly equipped.

It is available with the same 5.6-liter Endurance V8 engine in the following trims: S 4x2 ($33,560), SV 4x2 ($37,960), S 4x4 ($36,590), SC 4x4 ($40,990) and PRO-4X 4x4 ($45,440).

Customers can also opt for the 2017 Titan XD King Cab with a 5.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that produces 310 horsepower 555 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Specific configurations with their respective prices are as follows: S 4x2 ($40,110), SV 4x2 ($44,010), S 4x4 ($43,640), SC 4x4 ($46,540) and PRO-4X 4x4 ($50,490).

The 2017 Nissan Titan King Cab and Titan XD King Cab models are now available to purchase at dealers nationwide.

All starting price figures mentioned will incur an additional $1,195 charge for destination and handling.