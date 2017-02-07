2017 Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Release Date, Specs News: All-New Wagon Unveiled, Previews Upcoming Buick Regal?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

German automobile manufacturer Opel has unveiled the 2017 Insignia Sports Tourer ahead of its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show on March 7.

OpelThe 2017 Opel Insignia Sports Tourer (pictured) could preview the upcoming Buick Regal wagon.

"Our new flagship is packed with 'high-tech' for everyone, with affordable technologies that make driving safer and more comfortable. Then there is the interior space! Whether for business or recreation, the new Insignia Sports Tourer meets just about every kind of transport requirement," said Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann, CEO of Opel.

In terms of design, the all-new estate is based on the Monza Concept that was introduced back in 2013. However, Insignia Sports Tourer has been endowed with slightly larger dimensions which increase its athleticism and agility on the road. The vehicle's dynamic lines, silver roof rails and chrome window blade also help showcase its sporty nature. Meanwhile, the rear is highlighted by clean lines and slim LED taillights with a double-wing design.

The second-generation wagon was also able to reduce up to 200 kilograms in weight compared with its predecessor thanks to the use of lightweight materials and by utilizing an efficient system for packaging. The driver's seat also has a lower seating position which contributes to enhanced driving dynamics.

Inside, the Insignia Sports Tourer's cabin is spacious and elegant with clear lines and sculpted surfaces. The cockpit has a driver-focused design so all knobs and controls are within reach. When it comes to the latest technologies, the wagon also features the IntelliLink infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and the Opel OnStar connectivity and service assistant.

Standard equipment includes heating function for the windshield, steering wheel and front and rear seats, as well as a large panorama sunroof. There is also Keyless Open and an automatic tailgate that can be opened by making a kicking motion under the rear bumper.

The 2017 Opel Insignia Sports Tourer will be offered with a range of turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines with the new eight-speed automatic transmission and the intelligent all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring.

Safety and driver-assist features include the Opel IntelliLux LED matrix light system, a 360-degree camera, head-up display, an active hood, Lane Keep Assist with automatic steering correction, Lane Departure Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The 2017 Opel Insignia Sports Tourer will be sold under the Vauxhall brand in the United Kingdom. It is also expected to preview the upcoming Buick Regal wagon slated for the U.S. market.