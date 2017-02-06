2017 Porsche Cayenne Release Date, Specs News: Platinum Edition Models Added to Luxury Crossover Lineup

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Porsche has expanded its flagship sports utility vehicle (SUV) lineup to include the Platinum Edition of the Cayenne S and the Cayenne S Diesel. These special edition vehicles come with high-quality, sporty components which, in turn, make them more appealing to consumers who are looking to purchase a luxury crossover.

PorscheA promotional image for the Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition.

The Porsche Cayenne is already known for its distinct and sporty design language but the Platinum Edition transforms the crossover into a more refined and elegant vehicle.

Standard exterior equipment includes Bi-Xenon headlights, the Porsche Dynamic Light system, Power Steering Plus, front and rear Park Assist, high-gloss black accents, tinted privacy glass at the rear and wheel arch extensions in the vehicle's color. The special edition SUVs also gain 21-inch Platinum wheels with a satin finish.

Meanwhile, the cabin features "Platinum Edition" lettering on the front door entry guards, Porsche crests on the headrests, a sporty analog clock on the dashboard and eight-way leather sports seats with Alcantara seat centers. Also standard is the latest version of the Porsche Communication Management infotainment system.

Furthermore, the luxury crossover comes with automatic dimming for the interior and exterior mirrors.

When it comes to performance, the Cayenne S Platinum Edition and the Cayenne S Diesel Platinum Edition have the same powertrains as the standard models. The former is powered by a 3.6-liter six-cylinder bi-turbo engine that delivers 420 horsepower while the former retains its 385-horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine.

Aside from the Cayenne S and Cayenne S Diesel, the Platinum Edition is also available for the Cayenne Diesel and Cayenne S E-Hybrid models. The Platinum Edition Cayenne crossovers can be purchased in the following colors: the standard Black and White, Jet Black, Mahogany, Purpurite, Carrara White and Rhodium Silver.

The Porsche Cayenne S Platinum Edition will have a starting price of about $94,300 while the Porsche Cayenne S Diesel Platinum Edition will initially cost around $97,500. U.S. availability has yet to be announced.