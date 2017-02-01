2017 SEAT Ibiza Release Date, Specs News: All-New Supermini Is Sportier and More Dynamic

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

SEAT has finally introduced the next-generation Ibiza supermini car. The fifth-generation iteration of the Spanish automaker's best-selling vehicle features all-new styling, the latest technologies and improved driving dynamics.

SEATA promotional image for the 2017 SEAT Ibiza.

In its 33 years in the market, the Ibiza has always been known for having a fun and youthful appearance with a touch of sophistication. For the new model year, the five-door supermini car gains an even sportier look.

The fifth-generation Ibiza's strong character is seen in the front fascia's X-shaped design that is flanked by triangular Full LED headlights and SEAT's iconic daylight graphics. Meanwhile, the vehicle's dynamism is showcased by a sculpted body featuring sharp lines and smooth surfaces. The supermini also has ideal proportions to deliver impressive aerodynamic performance.

The 2017 SEAT Ibiza is the first vehicle in the Volkswagen Group to use the MQB A0 modular platform. The use of this particular architecture leads to changes in the Ibiza's dimensions. Specifically, it is 87 mm wider, 2 mm shorter and 1 mm lower than its predecessor. This translates to more spacious interiors and best-in-class boot capacity as it can hold up to 355 liters.

The MQB A0 platform also enables the all-new Ibiza to provide users with a dynamic driving experience. The supermini has 30 percent higher torsional stiffness and significant changes were made to reduce noise, vibrations and ride harshness. This means that the Ibiza is comfortable to drive whether in urban settings or during long road trips.

The 2017 Ibiza will be available in a variety of powertrain options including a 1.0-liter three-cylinder TSI engine with 95 or 115 horsepower, a 1.5-liter four-cylinder TSI engine with 150 horsepower and a 1.6-liter TDI diesel engine that delivers either 80, 95 or 115 horsepower. The supermini's new platform also allows for the use of a 1.0-liter compressed-natural-gas (CNG) TSI engine that produces 90 horsepower.

The powertrains will be available with a five-speed or six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

SEAT's best-selling car is now equipped with the latest technologies including driver-assistive features such as Front Assist, Traffic Jam Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control. There is also a Keyless Entry System, front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Inside the cabin, the Ibiza features an 8-inch touchscreen display, wireless charging, Beats audio system and Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink connectivity.

The 2017 Seat Ibiza will be officially unveiled at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show in March before going on sale in June. Pricing will be announced at a later date.