2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Release Date, Specs, Price News: Muscle Truck Delivers 750 Horsepower

Shelby American has signaled the return of the muscle truck with the introduction of an F-150 inspired by the Mustang Super Snake. The custom performance vehicle manufacturer collaborated with Ford Performance and Borla to create something that truly stands out from the crowd.

ShelbyA promotional image for the 2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snake.

The 2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snake is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine with a supercharger that delivers a whopping 750 horsepower — a world away from the standard F-150's 385-horsepower performance.

This level of performance is due to the presence of enhanced components such as an open-air performance intake, an aluminum heat exchanger, an upgraded billet throttle body and high-performance fuel injectors, among others.

"This is simply an amazing truck to drive. Lessons learned from building the Fold Mustang-based Shelby Super Snake muscle car and the Shelby F-150 were applied to create this incredible street truck... It has more power, more sound, more styling and more handling prowess," said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American vice president of operations and chief test driver.

The muscle truck is available with a two-wheel drive system or a four-wheel drive system. Unlike the standard Ford F-150, the Super Snake version reflects Shelby styling all throughout its exterior.

Notable design elements include a new dual-intake ram air hood, painted fender flares, four-piece body side ground effects, red brake caliper covers, honeycomb racing grille insert, custom bumpers and 22-inch retro chrome wheels with high-performance tires. The exterior also comes with Shelby logos, lettering and graphics.

Inside, the F-150 Super Snake comes with tinted windows, a serial number plaque, as well as the Shelby logo on the console lid and carpeted floor mats. The headrests also feature Shelby Snake embroidery.

Only 150 units of the F-150 Super Snake will be produced for the 2017 model year. It will be available at select Ford dealers with a starting price of $96,880. The muscle truck also comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty.