2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive Release Date, Specs, Price News: No-Frills City Car Arriving This Summer

Despite the popularity of luxurious cars and crossovers nowadays, there are some people who just want a simple vehicle that will allow them to go wherever they need to go. Enter the 2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive — a no-frills compact city car that won't do much harm to the customers' pockets and the environment.

Smart/MercedesA promotional image for the 2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive coupe.

Mercedes-Benz USA has recently announced pricing for the 2017 Smart Fortwo. It will arrive this summer in two body styles: coupe ($23,800) and cabriolet ($28,000). There will also be a $750 destination and delivery charge.

Once launched, the latter will actually become the first electric convertible in the market. Meanwhile, the all-new Smart Fortwo coupe is actually $1,200 cheaper than the outgoing model, despite having new features and improvements.

The two-seat city car has been given a more powerful electric motor that delivers 80 horsepower and 118 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to a single-stage transmission and uses a rear-wheel drive system. The electric car can go from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 11.4 seconds and attains a top speed of 81 mph. It also has an emissions-free driving range of 70 to 80 miles.

The 2017 Smart Fortwo comes with a 17.6-kWh battery with faster charging times thanks to a new 7-kW onboard charger. The electric car can be charged up to 80 percent in just 2.5 hours when using a 240-volt wall box. The battery reaches full charge in around three hours.

The coupe will be available in three trims: pure, passion and prime. Meanwhile, the cabrio will be available in passion and prime trims.

Pure comes standard with features like a multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, power windows and steering, LED daytime running lights and cruise control. Passion adds a height-adjustable driver seat, electric and headed side-view mirrors and 15-inch eight-spoke wheels with black accents, among others.

Prime gains additional features that include a panorama sunroof, LED "U-shape" daytime running lights, LED taillights, black leather upholstery with gray accent stitching, 15-inch five-spoke wheels in high-sheen black, rain and light sensors, heated front seats and ambient interior lighting.