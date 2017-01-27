2017 Toyota Prius C Release Date, Specs, Price News: Hybrid Hatchback Refreshed with Sportier Styling, More Safety Tech

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Toyota's smallest and most affordable hybrid car — the Prius C — has become even more alluring to environmentally conscious consumers as the subcompact hatchback has been refreshed for the new model year with sportier styling and updated with more safety technologies.

ToyotaA promotional image for the 2017 Toyota Prius C.

The 2017 Toyota Prius C gains a more athletic appearance thanks to redesigned external components, specifically the front fascia, rear bumper and side rocker panels. The rear spoiler has also been given a blacked-out color scheme.

The small Prius vehicle comes in four trim grades — Prius C One ($20,150), Prius C Two ($20,950), Prius C Three ($22,375) and Prius C Four ($24,965).

All models come standard with 15-inch eight-spoke alloy wheels, single LED projector low- and high-beam headlights, daytime running lights, LED taillights, power outside mirrors with turn signal indicators, an intermittent rear window wiper and a color-keyed shark-fin antenna.

Meanwhile, the Prius C Four trim level adds integrated LED fog lights, heated power outside mirrors and a power tilt/slide moonroof with sliding sunshades.

Inside the cabin, the base model is already equipped with a variety of equipment and features including automatic climate control, a 3.5-inch multi-information display, fabric-trimmed seats with four-way adjustable driver and front passenger seats, a digital instrument cluster, remote keyless entry system, power windows and a tilt/telescoping steering wheel with audio, climate, display and Bluetooth hands-free phone controls.

The Prius C Two also has Cruise Control and a SofTex center console while the Prius C Three comes with a Touch Tracer Display and a Smart Key system. Then, for the top-of-the-line model, an integrated backup camera, SofTex-trimmed front seats with heating and SofTex-trimmed steering wheel with easy-to-access controls come standard.

The 2017 Toyota Prius C is powered by a 1.5-liter aluminum inline four-cylinder engine that delivers 73 horsepower and 82 pound-feet of torque. When the hybrid system in use, power is increased to 99 horsepower. The powertrain is mated to an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (ECVT).

All Prius C models now standard with Toyota Safety Sense C (TSS-C) driver-assist technologies that are anchored by automatic emergency braking — the Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Assist and Automatic High Beams.