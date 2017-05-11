2017 Toyota RAV4 Specs, Price News: Compact Crossover More Affordable After Price Drop

Customers who are in the process of purchasing a new compact crossover should seriously consider the 2017 Toyota RAV4. Not only is it one of the most popular vehicles in the segment, but a recent price drop also translates to price savings of up to five percent.

The 2017 Toyota RAV4 is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 176 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The compact crossover comes standard with front-wheel drive (FWD) but is available with an all-wheel drive (AWD) system.

After a $500 discount, the base RAV4 LE now has a starting price of $24,410 for the FWD model and $25,810 for the AWD model. Meanwhile, those considering the RAV4 Limited models will get to enjoy a $925 discount. The new base price for the Limited FWD model is $30,905 while the Limited AWD model is $32,305.

Prospective customers considering the XLE models can save as much as $1,330 as it is now available for $25,500 (FWD) and $26,900 (AWD).

Last but definitely not the least, the RAV4 SE models are now more affordable after a $1,195 price cut. The FWD model has a starting price of $28,790 while the AWD model has a starting price of $30,190.

Customers should also expect an additional $960 charge for delivery, processing, and handling. On the other hand, pricing for the RAV4 Platinum trim and hybrid models remain unchanged for 2017.

Standard features for the 2017 Toyota RAV4 include halogen lights, 17-inch wheels, roof rails, power outside mirrors, acoustic noise-reducing front windshield, backup camera, remote keyless entry and a 4.2-inch infotainment system, among others. More premium features are also included in higher trims.

Furthermore, the compact crossover offers a comprehensive suite of safety features as part of Toyota Safety Sense P. The package includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking; lane departure alert with steering assist; automatic high beams; and dynamic radar cruise control.