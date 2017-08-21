2017 U.S. Total Solar Eclipse: When, Where, and How

Reuters, Beawiharta A total solar eclipse is seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016.

Nature has always been something to behold. It has wonders to offer and sights worth seeing. Recent reports indicate that the U.S. is about to get a treat in the form of a total solar eclipse that will be seen from Oregon to South Carolina at 12 p.m. EDT, on Aug. 21. It is an event that many have been waiting for, and to ensure safe viewing of such a momentous event, here is everything to know about the U.S. total solar eclipse 2017.

According to reports, people who do not live in Oregon or South Carolina will not have to worry about not seeing it. The entirety of North America has been ensured that they will see at least a partial eclipse, which is already a wonder in and of itself. Those who have experienced it had only good things to say and it always included a tone of amazement. Surely, the 2017 total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be spent in appreciation of what the universe has to offer.

The next total solar ecplise in the U.S. will not be until seven years later, so people are urged to see it while they can. Many of the communities in the area have been preparing for it so that the population can enjoy comfortably and spend the waiting time going through the events that have been planned for the day.

As jaw-dropping and awe-inspiring a total solar eclipse might be, it also has its own dangers. In order to prevent injury and unfortunate circumstances, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has provided a complete guide on what one might need on the day itself, especially for those in the path of totality. Included on the list is a gentle reminder on viewing protection, such as an old welder's helmet or telescopes with solar filters. Sunglasses are not advisable as it does not offer the protection that one might need when looking directly into the sun.