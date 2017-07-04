2017 Wimbledon Draw for Venus Williams: Athlete to Compete After Involvement in Fatal Car Crash

Reuters/Christian Hartmann Featured in the image is athlete Venus Williams.

It has been confirmed that Venus Williams will be playing at the Grand Slam tournament, which begins on Monday.

Seeded at 10th in her 20th Wimbledon match, Tennis.com has reported that Williams is currently in London, where the major tennis tournament will take place. The 37-year-old tennis player had won the Wimbledon title in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, and 2008. Last year at Wimbledon, she became the oldest female to be in the semifinals at a major tournament since 1994.

She will be taking on Belgian player Elise Mertens in the first round, as per the draw at the All England Club last Friday. Her sister, Serena Williams, who is currently the defending champion, will not be at the tournament as she is close to giving birth to her first child.

Williams made headlines earlier last month for her involvement in a fatal vehicular accident near her home in Palm Beach Gardens. According to a Reuters report, police found the five-time Wimbledon champion at fault in the crash, which cost the life of 78-year-old Jerome Barson.

A witness reportedly told the authorities that the 2016 Hyundai Accent Barson was in, which was driven by his wife, Linda, had a green light when the athlete crossed in front of them in her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV. Williams claimed that she entered the intersection on a green light, but had to stop at the median to wait for the traffic ahead of her to clear out. She allegedly did not see the other vehicle.

According to the investigating officer, Williams was driving at about five miles per hour during the time of the impact and is at fault for "violating the right of way." However, as per the police report, it has been confirmed that she was not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The victim was brought to Florida trauma center, but passed away a couple of days later. His family had filed a lawsuit against Williams on Friday, as confirmed by the Palm Beach County Court Clerk's Office.

The case remains under investigation.