2017's Must-Have Android Wear Apps For One's Smartwatch

If there is one thing that makes having an Android smartwatch exciting, it is the fact that it can be filled with the best Android Wear apps out there. Since most smartwatch owners are now going crazy over Android Wear apps, Google continues to add more and more of these apps to its Play Store.

Although there is already a wide range of apps available on Google Play Store, only a few of them actually make the grade for being a fun and valuable tool.

One of the most interesting Android Wear apps today is the Citymapper, which helps users get rid of the complexities of Google Maps when trying to find certain locations. This app is easier to use as it lets users go directly to locations that they have already specified in the app, making the trip less complicated.

Smartwatch users who are also joggers may opt to get the Runtastic Pro, a running app that includes one-tap operation and start and stop voice commands. There are also viewable calorie, time and distance stats.

Another app called Android Pay also makes paying bills a lot simpler, as users only need to tap their smartwatch on a contactless payment reader to give the amount due.

Meanwhile, if there is Runtastic Pro for runners, there is also the Strava app for cyclists. The Strava app is a free app that lets smartwatch users know their speed and for how long they were riding. Another app for the sporty, Hole19, is an app that caters to golfers that also offers scoring features and lets them better estimate their distance to the pin.

For commuters who ride a cab daily, the Uber app is a popular cab hailing service that lets users keep track of where their cab is, how much they need to pay and their expected arrival time.

Aside from the abovementioned, there are a lot more good Android Wear apps that are now available in the market like Tinder, Nest, Tizen and Gmail. Since these and other apps are especially designed to perform different functions, they are definitely must-haves.