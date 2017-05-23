2018 Acura TLX Release Date, Specs, Price News: Sedan Gets Major Infotainment Upgrade

More details about the makings of the 2018 Acura TLX are being revealed as fans drive close to the big unveiling of the next-generation performance luxury sedan.

(Photo: Acura)A promotional image for the 2018 Acura TLX A-Spec variant.

Acura made some major design changes for its new TLX offering. The company made sure to improve its twin-screen system, which has had its fair share of criticism.

Chris Paukert of CNET gushed about the revamped system now dubbed the On Demand Multi-Use Display 2.0, dubbing it "the single greatest quality-of-life improvement" in the TLX.

He said that the company made "significant" changes made on the infotainment system of the 2018 Acura TLX, which come in the form of a faster response and rationalized functions.

The all-new infotainment system comes with an 8-inch top display and a 7-inch lower touchscreen. The interface is cleaner and simpler, which was what Acura is going for. Information and multiple functions are easier to access while the graphics make it all easy on the eyes.

TLX lead product planner Jonathan Rivers told Paukert that they "deleted a lot of random and double menus," making the system 30 percent quicker.

"It might be more intuitive to have CarPlay or AA running on the lower display to take advantage of its phone-like touchscreen, but Rivers says the goal was to prioritize line-of-sight for maps. To be fair, I still prefer the interfaces from some rivals, but the update is enough of an improvement that I no longer view the system as a barrier to purchase," Paukert explained.

Additional features on the 2018 Acura TLX twin-screen system include wireless charging and a 2.5 amps USB port, which should be much faster than the one from last year.

Acura is also making extra effort for the TLX to be noticed and to turn heads with a new A-Spec trim, which sports unique dark-finish alloys, larger exhaust outlets, more aggressive aero bits, badges and gloss-black trim.

The A-Spec 2018 Acura TLX also boasts wider 245-series, 19-inch Michelin Primacy MXM4 rubber bolstered by sportier suspension and steering tuning.

More on the design, the 2018 Acura TLX ditches the center chrome plate and trades its shield grille with a "diamond pentagon" with vertical sides going outward.

In line with this, the LED headlights become standard and were restyled to complement the larger new front grille. The Acura emblem was also made larger. The A-Spec gets a front fascia with bigger outer lower intakes and round LED foglights.

The 2018 Acura TLX also gets wheel styles from the base 10-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels, the 15-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels for the Advance package, and the five-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels on the A-Spec.

The standard version comes with a features chrome side exterior trim while the A-Spec sedan dons a matte black side window surround.

The 2018 Acura TLX also looks good from the back, thanks to its chrome accents, dual exhaust tips and a brand new diffuser. The Advance model has a body-colored rear decklid spoiler.

The A-Spec sets itself apart with features a glossy black decklid spoiler, smoked LED taillights, a lower diffuser and beefier 4-inch round dual exhaust tips.