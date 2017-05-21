2018 Acura TLX Release Date, Specs, Price News: Sporty Sedan Goes on Sale Next Month for $33,000

The 2018 Acura TLX has been refreshed to exude a sportier, more alluring appearance that is in line with the automaker's current design language. The performance luxury sedan goes on sale on June 1 with a starting price of $33,000.

AcuraA promotional image for the 2018 Acura TLX A-Spec variant.

Based on the Acura Precision Concept, the TLX features a more aggressive front fascia, rear and side profile. Notable design elements include a diamond pentagon grille, sculpted hood and fenders, Acura's signature five-lamp Jewel Eye LED headlights and 17-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels.

The base TLX is powered by a 206-horsepower, 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine that is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. It comes standard with an all-wheel drive system.

Customers can also opt for a 290-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 engine with a nine-speed automatic transmission and a two-wheel drive system for $36,200. An all-wheel drive system will be available for an additional $2,000. The V6 models come equipped with an updated rear fascia with chrome accents, exposed dual-exhaust outlets and a diffuser.

Meanwhile, for 2018, Acura is also offering the new A-Spec variant. It is powered by the same 3.5-liter V6 engine and available to have a two-wheel drive ($42,800) or an all-wheel drive ($44,800) system.

This new model comes with dynamic and sportier elements including a matte black grille with dark chrome surround, 19-inch alloy wheels in Shark Grey, a gloss black decklid spoiler, smoked LED taillights and 4-inch round dual-exhaust finishers. Inside, there is A-Spec badging, red LED ambient light piping, aluminum accents and a thick-rimmed steering wheel.

All three versions of the 2018 Acura TLX come standard with a 7-inch infotainment system with a new dual-screen user interface that is more intuitive and responsive. It has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone integration. Moreover, the AcuraWatch suite of safety and driver-assistive features are also now standard on the newest iteration of the performance luxury sedan.

For customers looking to add more features, the 2.4-liter and 3.5-liter models can be equipped with the Technology Package for an additional $3,700. It includes navigation and HD radio with digital traffic. For the 3.5-liter model, customers also get a chrome side sill garnish, leather seats with high-contrast stitching and piping and a power-operated driver's seat thigh extender.

The 3.5-liter variant can also be availed with the Advance Package for an additional $7,500. This package includes trapezoidal LED fog lights, 18-inch 15-spoke alloy wheels, Surround View camera system, parking sensors, wireless charging, white LED ambient interior light piping, heated steering wheel and rear outboard seats, power-folding side mirrors and a body-colored decklid spoiler.