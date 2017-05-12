2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Release Date, Specs, Price News: Italian SUV Priced From $41,995

Alfa Romeo has announced that the 2018 Stelvio will be available with a starting price of $41,995. The midsize SUV melds together exquisite Italian craftsmanship with world-class performance in order to provide an exhilarating driving experience.

Alfa RomeoA promotional image for the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is powered by a 2.0-liter all-aluminum, direct-injection turbocharged engine that delivers 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with an all-wheel drive system. It goes from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 5.4 seconds and attains a top speed of 144 mph.

Standard features include a carbon fiber driveshaft, dual exhaust system with bright tips, 18-inch aluminum wheels, leather seats, bi-xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, backup camera with rear park sensors, keyless start, power liftgate and a Formula One-inspired flat-bottom steering wheel.

The SUV can be equipped with sportier components for $1,800. It is also available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti comes with a base price of $43,995. This model offers more premium features including 19-inch wheels, 8.8-inch infotainment system, heated steering wheel, wood accents on the interior and heated front seats, among others.

There are two available packages for this model, Ti Sport and Ti Lusso, priced at $2,500 each. The former adds components such as 20-inch wheels, sport-tuned suspension, 12-way power sport leather seats and black roof rails. The latter, on the other hand, comes with 19-inch wheels, Italian leather seats, luxury steering wheel and aluminum pedals, among others.

In terms of safety features for the 2018 Stelvio and Stelvio Ti, the Italian automaker offers full-speed forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross path detection and park assist.

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Stelvio Ti will go on sale in late summer. Pricing and availability for the high-performance Stelvio Quadrifoglio will be announced later this year.

All starting price figures will incur an additional $995 charge for the destination.