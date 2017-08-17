2018 Android AR, VR Smartphones Features, News: Qualcomm to Introduce 3 Camera Modules for Android Devices Next Year

Reuters/Mike Blake FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego, California, U.S. April 18, 2017.

Good news has come for those who are planning to upgrade their devices in 2018 as new Qualcomm camera technology is reportedly going to be featured on Android products that are scheduled for release next year.

It is said to enhance image quality and effects with a second generation Spectra ISP camera module. However, this is not only meant for mobile cameras, but also for facial recognition and iris scanning features, as well as and Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) capabilities.

There is a possibility that it might become difficult to find a smartphone with a single-lens camera in the coming year. TechRadar reports that Qualcomm is going to introduce three new camera modules, and two of these are said to be particularly designed to further improve the depth sensing capability of devices.

These are the iris authentication camera module, the passive depth sensing module, and the active depth sensing module.

With Qualcomm being a big deal as a smartphone processor manufacturer, these soon-to-be-released imaging modules, which are a part of their Spectra Module Program, are set to be featured in dozens of Android models in 2018, including flagship devices from various brands.

"There was the megapixel war and image quality is awesome. To get the next level of image quality we need to capture depth," PJ Jacobowitz, the Senior Marketing Manager of Qualcomm, reportedly told International Business Times.

Also, according to the publication, HTC and Lenovo are reportedly some of the electronics manufacturers that are planning to release their standalone VR headsets that take a cue from Qualcomm's VR development kit in terms of design.

Qualcomm has also reportedly expanded their Spectra Module Program in an effort to give device manufacturers the freedom to choose their desired pre-made camera modules in order to decrease the time spent in product development without compromising the quality.