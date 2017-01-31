2018 Audi A6 Release Date, Specs News: Midsize Sedan to Introduce More Aggressive and Distinct Styling

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The 2018 Audi A6 is expected to usher in a new era of design for the German automobile manufacturer as the next-generation premium midsize sedan will be overhauled in order to become a more aggressive and sophisticated vehicle that will be able to rival the likes of the Mercedes E-Class and the BMW 5 Series.

Audi A promotional image for the 2017 Audi A6. The next-generation midsize sedan is expected to feature an overhauled design.

According to reports, the next-generation A6's design will be inspired by Audi's Prologue concept vehicles. It will also be one of the first vehicles to ascribe to the design philosophy of Audi's new head of design, Marc Lichte.

In a previous interview with Automotive News, Lichte mentioned that Audi's next-generation vehicles will gain more distinct styling that will give each lineup its own identity. This is seen as a departure from what has been touted as Audi's penchant for "Russian doll" styling in which almost all its vehicles look alike.

For the 2018 A6 sedan, AutoExpress revealed that it will receive updated daytime running lights, stronger creases on the body and pronounced wheel arches. It will also reportedly feature narrow headlights and rear lights and a large trapezoidal grille.

The next-generation midsize sedan will be built using the flexible modular-longitudinal MLB Evo architecture that will allow for both front- and four-wheel drive systems. It will also support three different bodystyles: the sedan, a longer wheelbase sedan for China and the Avant wagon for the European market.

The 2018 Audi A6 is said to be powered by a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine with the option for a four-cylinder turbocharged V6 variant. The powertrain will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and power output will range from 240 to 260 horsepower.

The forthcoming vehicle will likewise be equipped with a 48-volt electrical system and electric turbocharging for improved fuel economy and will allow the sedan to support autonomous technologies like "traffic-jam pilot."

Audi's all-new premium executive car will also be equipped with modern interiors with improved and upgraded technologies as well as a new user interface.

The 2018 Audi A6 is expected to be unveiled toward the end of 2017.