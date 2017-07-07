2018 Audi A8 Release Date, Specs News: Silhouette, Luxury Features Teased Ahead of July 11 Debut

Audi A teaser image for the 2018 Audi A8.

The 2018 Audi A8 is set to make its official debut next week, and the German automaker has been doing a good job of teasing its new flagship luxury sedan.

Audi has spent the past few weeks building up hype for the 2018 A8. Now, in a new promotional image, the automaker has previewed the side profile of the upcoming vehicle. Although the photo is darkly-lit, it is still able to highlight the luxury sedan's sleek silhouette, laser headlights and expansive wheelbase.

The 2018 A8 appears to be inspired by the Audi Prologue Concept, which was introduced back in 2014. The flagship car is also expected to launch a new era for the marque, As such, future vehicles from the automaker are expected to carry the same design language.

Apart from the teaser image, Audi also released a sneak peek at one of the upcoming vehicle's luxury features — a so-called relaxation seat at the rear which comes with a foot massage feature. There's also a touchscreen display where passengers can activate the feature and possibly adjust its settings.

Based on what has been revealed so far, car enthusiasts can expect the 2018 Audi A8 to be a spacious and comfortable vehicle. Moreover, the automaker has revealed that the luxury sedan will feature a fully active suspension. Using a front camera, the vehicle will be able to detect bumps on the road and will automatically adjust the suspension to eliminate or minimize bumps or vibrations. The ride experience will be so smooth that passengers can work undisturbed inside the vehicle.

Though the 2018 Audi A8's unveiling is less than a week away, car enthusiasts can take a longer gander at the upcoming sedan via its appearance in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which arrives in theaters on Friday, July 7.

The 2018 Audi A8 will make its world debut at the Audi Summit to be held in Barcelona on Tuesday, July 11, at 3:30 a.m. EDT. The event can be streamed live from the official website.