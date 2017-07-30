2018 Audi TT Release Date, Price, Specs Review: Sports Car Is Harder, Faster and Better

The U.S.-spec 2018 Audi TT made its debut at the New York Auto Show back in April and was touted as a direct competitor to cars like its corporate cousin, the Porsche 718 Cayman S. The car is has become harder, faster and better with every iteration and this model is currently its ultimate evolution.

Audi A promotional image for the 2018 Audi TT RS.

The TT doesn't really ascribe to one type of car. It can be described as a vehicle that lies in between a roadster with a pair of token rear seats and a grand tourer with its luxurious trimmings. Despite being compared to the Cayman, the Dodge Viper and the Mazda Miata, it really doesn't feel like a direct competitor to any of them.

The car is equipped with a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline five-cylinder engine capable of dishing out up to 400 horsepower with peak power ranging from 5,850 to 7,000 revolutions per minute (rpm) while peak torque is between 1,700 and 5,850 rpm. This allows the TT to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) in just 3.6 seconds and attains a top speed of 155 mph.

The 2018 Audi TT comes with the standard 19-inch wheels for the RS version although 20-inch wheels are available. LED lighting is found on both front and rear with the option for an organic LED setup on the taillights.

The car's cockpit features Nappa leather-upholstered heated sports seats with the standard leather/Alcantara steering wheel. A 12.3-inch display is included in the car's virtual cockpit system. The display can reconfigure itself upon command and show performance data or just a tachometer at the center, whichever suits the driver's fancy. Other options include navigation and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo.

The 2018 Audi TT RS starts at $65,875 which puts it in the same price range as the Cayman. It's guaranteed to draw some eyeballs with its sleek design and incredible functionalities. The only drawback is that there's not much the passenger can do except to buckle in and enjoy the ride.