2018 BMW 2 Series Release Date, Specs News: Coupe and Convertible Updated for New Model Year

BMW has updated the 2 Series for the new model year. Available in Coupe and Convertible body styles, the premium compact car comes with a refreshed design as well as new powertrain options.

BMWA promotional image for the 2018 BMW 2 Series Coupe and Convertible.

The BMW 2 Series is already known for its dynamic performance and emotional design. Now, the vehicles have been made even more aesthetically appealing with a sharper front fascia. Both the Coupe and Convertible benefit from standard LED headlights with a hexagonal design and a larger kidney grille. These updates give the vehicles a sportier, modern appearance.

The German automaker is also offering three new exterior paint options: Mediterranean Blue, Seaside Blue and Sunset Orange. The 2 Series is also available with 16-,17- and 18-inch light-alloy wheels with 17 different designs to choose from.

As for the interior, the new 2 Series models come with an updated instrument panel with a driver-centric design. The cabin is spacious with a more streamlined appearance. There is a host of luxurious details such as contrast stitching, high-gloss black surfaces, chrome accents for the doors and fine wood finishes. Prospective customers are also given more choices to personalize the cabin according to their preferences.

Available technologies include an 8.8-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay compatibility and Wi-Fi hotspot. Meanwhile, safety features offered include active cruise control with stop and go function, driving assistant, lane departure warning system and city collision mitigation.

In the United States, the 2018 BMW 2 Series will be offered as the 230i and the M240i. The former is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The latter comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine that produces 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Both models are available with a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The 2018 BMW 2 Series Coupe and Convertible will arrive in showrooms in July. Pricing will be announced closer to the official launch.