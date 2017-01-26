2018 BMW 4 Series Release Date, Specs News: Lineup Updated with Revised Suspension and Striking Design

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

BMW has updated the 4 Series for the new model year with a sharper design to give the lineup a more distinct appearance as well as a revised suspension that enables the compact executive car to deliver higher performance.

BMWA promotional image for the 2018 BMW 4 Series Coupe.

The 2018 BMW 4 Series is offered in three body styles — Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe.

All three models benefit from an upgraded design language with new standard features like new hexagonal LED headlights, LED front fog lamps and redesigned LED rear lights that translate to a more striking appearance. The front fascia also gains larger air intakes and a restyled nose which gives the 4 Series a more imposing presence and stance.

Other notable design elements include crisp lines and smooth surfaces on the body, a new rear apron, muscular wheel arches and 18 or 19-inch light alloy wheels.

Inside, the 4 Series models have been given a sporty and sophisticated cabin. They also have a premium feel due to the use of high-quality materials like the electroplated finish on the surrounds of air outlets and control panels as well as the chrome applications on switches and controls. Furthermore, there is a high-gloss black center console, double-stitching on the instrument panel and a new leather-wrapped sports steering wheel.

Customers get more personalization options with the addition of new paint colors, interior color schemes and accents.

The 2018 BMW 4 Series also delivers a sportier driving experience due to the stiffer suspension with advanced damping technology and an upgraded steering setup. Regardless of the improved dynamics, the 4 Series still provides stable steering and optimal levels of ride comfort.

In terms of powertrains, the 4 Series is offered with BMW's EfficientDynamics range of engines which are all equipped with TwinPower Turbo technology. There are three petrol variants — BMW 420i, BMW 430i and BMW 440i with power output ranging from 184 to 326 horsepower. There are also three diesel options — BMW 420d, BMW 430d and BMW 435d with performance varying between 190 horsepower to 313 horsepower.

The engine can be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. The 4 Series is available with an all-wheel drive system or as a rear-wheel drive.

The 2018 BMW 4 Series will go on sale in March. Pricing will be announced closer to the official launch.