2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Release Date, Specs News: Luxury Vehicle Officially Unveiled

BMW has officially unveiled the 6 Series Gran Turismo, a luxury vehicle that delivers long-distance comfort and impresses with its attractive coupe-like proportions.

As the successor of the BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo, it is more elegant with highly advanced features and assistance systems. The new 6 Series Gran Turismo is also 150 kilograms lighter than its predecessor, thanks to the use of aluminum and high-strength steel for its body and chassis. These significant improvements allow the 6 Series Gran Turismo to deliver a sportier, dynamic and more efficient driving experience.

In terms of design, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is longer and lower than its predecessor, which gives it a stretched appearance. The vehicle's long bonnet, elongated window outline and sweeping roofline also contribute to a sporty and elegant profile. Meanwhile, the front fascia adds to the allure with adaptive LED headlights with BMW Selective Beam that extend up to BMW's signature kidney grille.

Inside, the driver-focused cockpit ensures that the driver gets a clear view of his or her surroundings. Also, the ergonomic placement of controls and switches makes everything easy to reach. Passengers, on the other hand, are guaranteed a comfortable ride with more headroom, three full-size seats and a soundproofed cabin.

The 2018 BMW 6 Series Grant Turismo will be available with three engines. The BMW 630i Gran Turismo will be powered by a 2.0-liter four cylinder petrol engine that delivers 258 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It can go from zero to 62 miles per hour (mph) in 6.3 seconds.

Meanwhile, the BMW 640i Gran Turismo will be powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. It can go from zero to 62 mph in 5.4 seconds.

Lastly, the BMW 630d Gran Turismo will be powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine that yields 265 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. It can go from standstill to 62 mph in 6.1 seconds.

All three models are mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and can be availed with the xDrive all-wheel drive system.

The 6 Series Gran Turismo will also be available with a host of driver assistance systems such as lane keeping assistant with active side collision protection, steering and lane control assistant, crossing traffic warning, crossroads warning, wrong-way warning and evasion aid.

The 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will make its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September. For the United States, the 2018 BMW 640i xDrive will arrive in the fall with a starting price of $69,700 plus a $995 charge for destination.