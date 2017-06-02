2018 BMW M4 CS Release Date, Specs News: High-Performance Coupe Delivers 460 Horsepower

BMW is giving car enthusiasts more choices for the high-performance version of the 4 Series. This time, the German automaker is putting the sporty M4 CS in the spotlight.

BMWA promotional image for the 2018 BMW M4 CS.

The 2018 BMW M4 CS sits in between the M4 Coupe with Competition Package and the track-focused M4 GTS. It is powered by a high-performance 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that delivers 460 horsepower, 10 more than the former but about 30 less than the latter.

With M TwinPower Turbo technology, the vehicle is able to go from zero to 62 miles per hour (mph) in 3.9 seconds and attain an electronically-limited top speed of 174 mph.

Other components that aid in the M4 CS' performance includes a seven-speed double clutch transmission, forged-aluminum adaptive suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes, dynamic stability control, an active differential and electromechanical steering.

The 2018 BMW M4 CS was tested at the grueling Nürburgring Nordschleife. As expected, it performed well with a lap time of seven minutes and 38 seconds. This proves that it is capable of competing with other vehicles in the super sports car segment.

In terms of design, the all-new M4 CS is dynamic and sporty. Its front fascia features twin LED headlights, large air intakes, and a model-specific carbon-fiber front splitter. From the side, the high-performance vehicle's long bonnet, coupe-like roofline and muscular wheel arches are immediately evident. Then, at the rear, the M4 CS boasts a rear diffuser adapted from the M4 GTS, a spoiler lip and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) taillights.

The vehicle also comes standard with light-alloy 20-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

As for the cabin, the M4 CS' dynamic and sporty nature is showcased by leather and Alcantara that spans from the door panels to the lightweight sports seats. Standard amenities include automatic climate control, a Hi-Fi audio system and a navigation system

The 2018 BMW M4 CS has a limited production run of only 3,000 units. In Germany, it is priced at €116,900. No word on U.S. pricing and availability has been released.