2018 BMW M5 Release Date, Specs News: 'Need for Speed Payback' Cover Reveals Sports Sedan Ahead of Debut

The 2018 BMW M5 isn't slated to launch until later this year. However, its front fascia has been revealed ahead of time thanks to a promotional image for the upcoming racing title "Need for Speed Payback."

EAA promotional image for "Need for Speed Payback" featuring the 2018 BMW M5.

Though the sneak peek provided by the latest iteration of the Electronic Arts franchise is only virtual, car enthusiasts can still see some design elements of the upcoming sports sedan. Based on the cover image of the "Need for Speed Payback" reveal trailer, the 2018 M5 is still heavily inspired by the 5 Series but comes with a more aggressive front fascia and M badging on the kidney grille.

While many initially thought that the 2018 M5 was inadvertently unveiled, it seems that BMW really planned to preview the all-new sports sedan in this manner. In a post on Facebook, BMW released another virtual teaser image for the all-new BMW M5. The vehicle is seen from the side, once again with an aggressive look and M5 badging on the fender. For the caption, the automaker promoted the release of "Need for Speed Payback" on Nov. 10.

As for the real-life 2018 BMW M5, it has already been spotted testing on the streets. Although it is still camouflaged, a lot of technical details have already made their way online. According to reports, the high-performance sports sedan will be powered by a 4.4-liter V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. It will be able to deliver over 600 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque and can go from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in less than 3.5 seconds. The 2018 M5 is also said to come with an eight-speed M automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.

In order to see the real thing, car enthusiasts will have to wait for its official debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September. It is expected to launch in the market early next year.