2018 BMW M5 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Vehicle Goes AWD, but With a Twist

The 2018 BMW M5 will be a complete departure from its previous iterations as it will now be offered with a standard all-wheel drive system.

(Photo: BMW)Last year's BMW M5.

The M5 has always been on rear-wheel drive, which many drivers love about it the most. But BMW says that 4WD on the 2018 BMW M5 will make for increased agility and sportiness.

Autoweek points out that while it has its benefits, including stability especially during poor weather conditions and epic acceleration allowing amazing take-offs, this is not necessarily something the BMW M5 needs.

Thankfully for fans of the rear-wheel drive system, BMW knows this as well and is not letting go of the vehicle's main attraction with its latest M5 outing.

The 2018 BMW M5's AWD system, which has the official name M xDrive, comes in three modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport, and 2WD — the first one is by default.

Drivers can disable the dynamic stability control (DSC) to free up the 4WD Sport and the 2WD system. The M xDrive can deactivate the front axle and send all the power to the rear wheels.

This new system, as per KBB, will allow the 2018 BMW M5 to double as "a sporty grand tourer" and a "hard-edge performance machine" promising greater precision, sensitivity and controllability never before seen in an M5.

The 2018 BMW M5 will also come with a beefier version of the 4.4-liter twin turbo V8 with upgrades in the form of a higher injection pressure, an exhaust system that's lighter and richer as well as better turbos, lubrication and cooling systems.

Drivers can also expect a new paddle-shift Steptronic automatic that makes use of a conventional torque converter and a wider ratio spread leading to quicker gear changes on top of superior fuel efficiency.

The result of this massive step-up is the ability of the 2018 BMW M5 to churn out a whopping 600 horsepower with 520-pound-feet of torque. All in all, BMW assures it will be much faster than its predecessor.

As far as the design goes, BMW is not ready to remove the camouflage just yet, but CNET notes it will boast "more aggressive aesthetics." On the inside, expect an M-specific gauge cluster and a head-up display with brand-new graphics and built-in shift lights.

The 2018 BMW M5 will be unveiled this September at the Frankfurt Motor Show.