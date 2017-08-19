2018 BMW M5 Release Date, Specs, Price Rumors: Another Magnificent Beast Courtesy of German Engineering

BMW has always been synonymous with innovation and class and the 2018 M5 once again reaffirms that reputation by perfectly molding power and beauty in its chassis.

BMW A promotional image of the 2017 BMW M5.

The automaker recently released a teaser of the car which showcases the vehicle's more aggressive design compared to the previous generation. It will feature BMW's iconic substantial grille and what seems to be a new hexagonal headlamp signature.

This, however, isn't the first teaser of the vehicle as the upcoming racing game "Need for Speed Payback" featured the 2018 BMW M5 on the cover and other promotional materials — providing the first glimpse of the upcoming German beast.

However, for those who want a full view of the car, it set to be unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month.

Despite its classy appearance, the 2018 BMW M5 is also expected to be faster than its predecessors. Boasting a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 600 horsepower, it will allow the car to sprint from 0 to 62 miles per hour (mph) in 3.5 seconds.

Sources also revealed that the 2018 M5 can move from all steering wheel drive to rear end steering wheel drive with a simple touch of a button. This gives the driver the sturdiness and grasp of the all steering wheel drive heavy sedan while at the same time getting the powered back side steering wheel drive racer.

In addition, the 2018 M5 will feature an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and a chain-driven clutch. The car is also expected to have new adaptive dampers incorporated into the vehicle's suspension and will receive BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive as an option.

The car's myriad of traveling technology offers a form of convenience yet doesn't dilute the overall experience of driving. The 2018 BMW M5 is definitely one for the catalogs. So, for those interested in getting their hands on this German masterpiece, starting price is at $94,000.