2018 BMW M8 Release Date, Specs News: Prototype of High-Performance Vehicle Previewed at Nürburgring

It was only a week ago when BMW introduced the 8 Series Concept, a preview of the luxury coupe that is scheduled to arrive in 2018. But, apparently, the German automaker has already been hard at work in developing its high-performance version in the BMW M8.

BMWAn early prototype of the BMW M8

At the annual 24 Hours Nürburgring race over the weekend, BMW introduced an early prototype of the M8. The vehicle was still fully camouflaged, but onlookers were able to catch a glimpse of some design elements like large air intakes, modified brakes and a four-tailpipe sports exhaust system. The latter previews the powerful and dynamic nature of the high-performance vehicle.

According to the automaker, the development of the standard 8 Series Coupe will happen concurrently with the M8. Though the 8 Series lineup is already expected to be quite sporty, the M8 will, of course, come with signature BMW M performance that will surely excite speedsters.

"The future BMW M8 will build on the genes of the 8 Series and augment its DNA with added track ability and generous extra portions of dynamic sharpness, precision and agility," said Frank van Meel, president of BMW M Division.

BMW has not revealed the high-performance vehicle's technical specifications yet, but reports suggest that the M8 will be powered by either the 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine used by the new M5 or the 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine of the M760i. Both are noted to deliver about 600 horsepower. The vehicle is also expected to have an eight-speed automatic transmission and the new M xDrive all-wheel drive system.

Regardless of what may be under the hood, car enthusiasts can be assured that it will be very powerful. During the preview event in Nürburgring, the BMW M8 was heard delivering a menacing exhaust note.

There's no specific release date yet, but the BMW M8 is expected to arrive next year, a few months after the standard 8 Series Coupe is released.

Meanwhile, the German automaker also announced that they are working on a race-spec version of the M8 called M8 GTE, which is being developed for BMW Motorsport's comeback at 24 Hours of Le Mans. It is scheduled to debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona race in late January 2018.