2018 BMW X5 Release Date, Specs News: Luxury Crossover Spotted Testing at Nürburgring

The 2018 BMW X5 was recently spotted testing to the delight of car enthusiasts who were able to get a sneak peek of the next-generation midsize luxury crossover.

BMWA promotional image for the 2017 BMW X5. The next-generation luxury crossover is expected to arrive later this year.

It seems that the German automobile manufacturer is putting a lot of focus on the upcoming X5's performance. A prototype of the vehicle was recently seen running laps on Nürburgring, which is considered to be one of the most challenging race tracks in the world. Back in April, the new BMW X5 was also seen taking on Sweden's snow as it commenced winter testing.

The next-generation crossover was camouflaged on both occasions, but spy shots reveal that the vehicle features a dynamic design language, as evidenced by a pronounced nose, a new front bumper, a more refined boot lid, and a sloping roofline.

The X5's interior will also be overhauled, although there are no details yet on the significant changes to be made in the cabin.

Similar to the new 5 Series and 7 Series, the upcoming vehicle will use the cluster architecture (CLAR) platform which uses sturdy materials such as steel, aluminum, carbon fiber, and magnesium. Although the new X5 is expected to increase in size, the use of the new platform will translate to a significant weight reduction compared to the X5's predecessor.

The 2018 BMW X5 will reportedly be powered by a variety of turbocharged four, six, and eight-cylinder engines. It will also be available with either a rear-wheel drive or an all-wheel drive system.

Apart from the standard X5, additional models will be released soon after its launch. BMW is said to have a plug-in hybrid variant as well as a high-performance model in the pipeline.

There's no specific release date yet, but the 2018 BMW X5 is expected to make its official debut later this year. Once launched, it will go against the Mercedes-Benz GLE and the Volvo XC90.