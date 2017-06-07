2018 Buick LaCrosse Release Date, Specs, Price News: Refreshed Sedan Comes With Mild Hybrid Powertrain

For the 2018 model year, Buick has announced that the LaCrosse will be available with a mild hybrid powertrain.

BuickA promotional image for the 2018 Buick LaCrosse.

"Executing innovative technologies in an approachable and meaningful way is core to Buick. By adding the eAssist system to the LaCrosse, our technology flagship, we are making electrification accessible to our customers as we chart our course to the future of mobility," said Duncan Aldred, vice president, Global Buick and GMC.

The midsize luxury sedan will come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers a smoother and refined driving experience. It is also more responsive with a nine percent increase in overall torque. The eAssist hybrid system includes an electric motor that is powered by a 0.45-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery.

Overall, the powertrain delivers 194 horsepower and 187 pound-feet of torque.

In terms of fuel efficiency, the 2018 LaCrosse comes with Auto Start/Stop technology which turns off the engine whenever the sedan is at a stoplight or is stuck in heavy traffic. The front fascia's upper and lower active aero shutters also close under certain conditions to help increase aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.

The 2018 LaCrosse is reportedly able to get 25 miles per gallon (mpg) during city driving and 35 mpg during highway driving. This translates to a 19 percent increase when compared to the 2017 LaCrosse.

The standard LaCrosse with a mild hybrid powertrain will have a starting price of $30,490. Despite the technological advancements, the new sedan is cheaper than last year's model.

Meanwhile, the 3.6-liter V6 engine of the previous generation will continue to be offered to customers. It will be available in select trims, and it comes with an all-new nine-speed automatic transmission. Pricing for this model has not been announced yet.

The 2018 Buick LaCrosse will be available to purchase this fall. Customers will be able to choose from three new exterior color options: Satin Steel Metallic, Dark Slate Metallic and Red Quartz Tintcoat.