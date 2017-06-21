2018 Cadillac XTS Release Date, Specs News: Luxury Sedan Gains Updated Chassis, CT6 Design

The Cadillac XTS has been updated for the 2018 model year. The full-size luxury sedan has been given new features that further enhance its elegant appearance.

CadillacA promotional image for the 2018 Cadillac XTS.

With an updated chassis, the 2018 Cadillac XTS delivers enhanced ride comfort and reduces outside noise. As a result, the cabin is much more comfortable for the passengers. Meanwhile, to further improve the driving experience, the luxury sedan comes standard with 19-inch wheels and Brembo brakes.

In terms of aesthetics, the 2018 Cadillac XTS features the automaker's current design language, which was first seen in the CT6 sedan. The front and rear fasciae have been refreshed with new fenders and a grille. There are also LED headlamps and taillamps that look similar to other Cadillac vehicles.

Inside the premium cabin, seats come with leather upholstery and heating functions. Moreover, there are new color options: the XTS, XTS Luxury, XTS Premium Luxury trims come with a Jet Black scheme Shale accents, while the XTS Platinum trim features a Maple Sugar scheme with Jet Black accent. Other notable features include a leather-wrapped interior, a microfiber suede headliner and premium wood trim on the surfaces.

The 2018 Cadillac XTS also comes with a next-generation infotainment system that can be personalized according to customer's needs and preferences, and it comes with updated graphics as well as smartphone-like navigation.

Under the hood, there is a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that delivers 304 horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque. Power output is further enhanced to 410 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque for the Platinum V-Sport model. The luxury sedan is also available with an advanced all-wheel drive system with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

When it comes to safety, Cadillac offers the Driver Awareness Package with Low-Speed Automatic Braking, Following Distance Indicators, Lane Change Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking.

The 2018 Cadillac XTS is scheduled to arrive this fall. Pricing will be announced closer to its official launch.