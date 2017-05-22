2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Release Date, Price and Specs News: 1LE Performance Kit Coming This Summer for ZL1 Coupe

Chevrolet is giving its Camaro ZL1 a major boost with the 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package priced at $7,500. This upgrade has all the power and capabilities of a standard ZL1, plus the track-ready aerodynamics and suspension setup of the 1LE package.

Facebook/chevycamaroA screenshot of the preproduction model of the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, coming out this summer. Actual production model may vary.

The said upgrade now brings the price of the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE up to a total of $69,995, inclusive of a $995 destination charge. This is, however, only offered for the ZL1 coupe, and there is no word yet on whether it will eventually be made available for the convertible variant.

At a little less than $70,000, it's said to be a good deal considering the kind of hardware one gets in return. Chevrolet cars and crossovers marketing director Steve Majoros said in a statement that the ZL1 1LE is unmatched "in the long, storied history of Camaro performance."

The 1LE package comes with Multimatic Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve shock absorbers in exchange of the magnetic dampers that previously powered the Camaro ZL1. These shock absorbers are akin in concept to the ones used on the Chevy Colorado ZR2 off-road truck, making both the front-end ride height and the rear stabilizer bar physically adjustable and intended for quick changes.

Additionally, the ZL1 1LE is expected to be more or less 60 pounds lighter than the traditional ZL1 coupe. The 1LE wheel-and-tire packages are said to be one inch wider and one inch smaller in diameter than the ZL1's, which take off 1.5 pounds of weight per corner. It also brings a thinner rear glass and a fixed-back rear seat to the ZL1, both of which also account for the car's lighter weight.

However, the 1LE package does not include engine modifications, so the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will still be using a Corvette Z06-derived 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that puts out 650 horsepower. This, along with the changes brought by the 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package, has made it possible for the ZL1 1LE to run three seconds faster than a standard ZL1 around the General Motors' Milford Road Course test track in Michigan.

The ZL1 1LE is expected to go on sale this summer with a six-speed manual transmission and a 10-speed automatic option on the standard ZL1.