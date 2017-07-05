2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Release Date, Specs, Price News: 6th-Gen Camaro Runs Faster Than Ferrari, Corvette During Track Test

chevrolet.com An image of 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

The latest reviews on the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE claim that the upcoming vehicle could be considered the "hottest" version of the Camaro yet.

According to reports, the sixth-generation Camaro's 650 horsepower engine feature makes it the fastest version of the iconic pony car since Chevrolet began making the automobile back in 1967.

Reports mention that the automobile's 6.2-liter V8 engine with 650 horsepower managed to beat the speed of a Ferrari and a Corvette automobile during its latest test drive at the Nurburgring Nordschleife track in Germany in June.

It is said that the new 2018 Chevrolet Camaro managed to run for 7:16:04 in the 12.9-mile-long circuit, while Corvette's 2012 ZR1 came in close second at 7:19.63. On the other hand, Ferrari was able to clock in at 7:21 during the test.

The automobile was also described as "the fastest Camaro in history" by track testing expert Jon Wong, who claimed in his review on Road Show that it was very different from its predecessors.

"On a new track with many blind corners and four stories' worth of elevation change, I settled comfortably into the 650-horsepower brute in short order and had a ball bombing around the great 3.0-mile track," Wong said. "It's unlike the other American sports car with north of 600 horsepower that comes to mind, the Dodge Viper, which seems like it wants to kill you out on track."

On the other hand, Camaro's chief engineer Al Oppenheiser described in a statement to Automobile Mag the power of the sixth-generation Chevrolet pony car. "The 1LE is focused towards track and then street. We aimed for a vehicle buyers (General Motors figures people age 50 and older) can drive to the track, enjoy driving on track, and then drive it home."

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is currently on sale for $69,995.