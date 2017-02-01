2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Release Date, Specs News: High-Performance Sports Car Spotted Testing

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Car enthusiasts were disappointed when the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 failed to make an appearance at the Detroit Auto Show last month. It seems that a public debut is still way off as engineers are currently busy with the development of the upcoming sports car. A prototype of the Corvette ZR1 was recently spotted undergoing testing alongside another vehicle in the works, the mid-engine Corvette C8.

ChevroletThe 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 will be equipped with an engine more powerful than the one featured in the current Corvette Z06 (pictured).

Expectations are high for the next-generation ZR1 as it is touted to serve as the range-topping version of the C7 Corvette.

Earlier this month, a General Motors document seemingly revealed that the upcoming sports car will be powered by a 6.2-liter LT5 V8 aluminum engine with a double-overhead cam (DOHC) design, eight cylinders and direct-injection system. It is said to be a more powerful version of the 650-horsepower supercharged LT4 V8 powertrain seen in the current Corvette Z06. Speculations suggest that the Corvette ZR1 could produce up to 750 horsepower.

According to the latest spy shots of the 2018 Corvette ZR1, the high-performance two-seat sports car will have a higher stance compared with the new Corvette C8. It also features two separate wings, a bulging hood and an aggressive front fascia.

Previous spy shots also hinted that the ZR1 will come with new alloy wheels, more substantial carbon-ceramic brakes with blue calipers and aggressive aerodynamic styling.

Sources have told Car and Driver that development for the Corvette ZR1 is running smoothly and that engineers have not experienced any delays.

The 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is rumored to be unveiled sometime in August, specifically during the Continental Tire Road Race Showcase hosted by the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) at Road America. The high-performance sports car is expected to go on sale later in the year.

While Chevrolet has not officially responded to reports regarding the 2018 Corvette ZR1, based on what has been revealed so far, the upcoming sports car is shaping up to be quite an impressive offering that will rival the likes of the Acura NSX, Nissan GT-R and the Jaguar F-Type SVR.