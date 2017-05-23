2018 Chevrolet Cruze Release Date, Specs, Price News: Diesel-Powered Sedan and Hatchback Models Arriving This Fall

For the 2018 model year, customers will be able to avail of the diesel-powered Cruze in two body styles — sedan and hatchback. Pricing for both models have been released ahead of its arrival later this year.

ChevroletA promotional image for the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan and Hatchback.

Cars Direct has released official pricing information for the 2018 Cruze Diesel Sedan and Hatchback. The former will carry a starting price of $26,670 while the latter will cost around $26,310.

Both models will be powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that delivers 137 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. However, customers can opt for a nine-speed automatic gearbox for the sedan ($26,270) and the hatchback ($26,740) as well.

Fuel economy ratings for the Cruze Diesel Hatchback has yet to be disclosed, but it is expected to come close to the Cruze Diesel Sedan's 52 miles per gallon (mpg) highway driving for the manual and 47 mpg highway driving for the automatic.

Although the gas-powered Cruze is a bit more powerful at 153 horsepower with 177 pound-feet of torque, its diesel counterpart actually comes with more standard features. Specifically, the Convenience Package adds keyless entry, keyless start, heated front seats and an eight-way power driver's seat. Moreover, automatic models gain remote start.

The Cruze Diesel Hatchback also features a sportier appearance thanks to the RS Package, which comes standard. This package includes a rear spoiler, front fog lamps, sport body kit, RS badging and 18-inch wheels, among others.

Prospective customers looking for a diesel-powered compact car should seriously consider the 2018 Cruze, especially since Volkswagen no longer has competing vehicles due to their emissions scandal. Furthermore, Chevrolet is also known for offering its customers with a host of cashback offers and lease incentives.

The 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Sedan and Hatchback will arrive at dealerships this fall. Starting price figures will also include an additional $875 charge for destination.