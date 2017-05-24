2018 Chevrolet Equinox Release Date, Specs, Price News: Lighter, Nimbler Compact Crossover Goes on Sale

When Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox for the 2018 model year, it shaved off approximately 400 pounds. The result is a nimbler, safer and more responsive compact crossover.

ChevroletA promotional image for the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.

"Think of it as core strength training. The new Equinox's structure is leaner yet stronger, resulting in efficient performance that inspires confidence while also creating a more fun, safe and comfortable driving experience," said Jill Dennis, lead development engineer.

Compared to its predecessor, the 2018 Equinox is 10 percent lighter. This was made possible by utilizing a mixed-material design strategy for the compact crossover's body structure. The use of about 80 percent high-grade steel and 20 percent ultra-high-strength-steel resulted in a stronger chassis without having to add more weight.

Having a stiffer and more robust body, in turn, allowed engineers to enhance ride comfort and fine-tune handling. The cabin is quieter as noise and vibrations have been lessened. The 2018 Equinox is also able to offer passengers more protection in case of accidents.

Under the hood, the 2018 Equinox can be powered by three different engines: a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that delivers 170 horsepower and 201 pound-feet of torque; a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque; and a 1.6-liter turbocharged diesel engine that delivers136 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque.

Because of weight savings, these engines are able to deliver better fuel economy ratings at 32 miles per gallon (mpg), 29 mpg and 40 mpg, respectively, during highway driving.

Other notable features for the 2018 Equinox include the latest MyLink infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, as well as a comprehensive suite of active safety features. The latter includes Safety Alert Seat, Surround Vision and Forward Collision Alert with Following Distance Indicator, among others. Teen Driver is also available, so parents can control and keep track of their child's driving habits.

The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox 1.5L model is now available to purchase with a starting price of $24,535. The 2.0L model will arrive by the end of the month, followed by the 1.6L model this summer.