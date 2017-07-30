2018 Chevrolet Traverse Release Date, Specs, Price Review: GM Hikes Cost of Mid-Size SUV

General Motors recently announced pricing for the redesigned 2018 Chevrolet Traverse and for the first time pushes it to the $30,000 segment. The revamped model features a longer wheelbase, expanding passenger space and cargo room.

Chevrolet Promotional image for the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse.

Price starts at $30,875, which puts the Traverse between the 2018 Buick Enclave at around $40,000 and the smaller 2018 GMC Acadia at $29,995. Standard features include keyless entry and push-button start, a 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hotspot capable infotainment system, three USB ports and automatic tri-zone climate control.

The car features a more truck-like look after its redesign which Chevrolet hopes will drive up sales. But while the exterior favors a more rugged look, it still remains more car-like under the sheet metal.

The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse RS comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-four standard engine capable of up to 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The standard RS package comes with a dark chrome grille, black bowtie and unique 20-inch wheels. It is also the only one that comes with the turbo-four and will only be available with front-wheel-drive.

For those who want more luxury, the High Country edition comes with a number of premium features such as upgraded leather seating and polished wheels. This model, as well as other all-wheel-drive versions, comes with a 3.6-liter V-6 engine capable of outputting up to 305 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. This allows the Traverse to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) in a little over seven seconds.

All Traverse vehicles come with General Motors' all-new nine-speed automatic transmission for its engines, replacing the previous six-speed from the 2008–17 models. It first debuted last year with the 2017 Malibu sedan and was co-developed with Ford Motor Company.

The Traverse is also 362 pounds lighter than previous models, 111 pounds of which was the result of using a much stiffer body. Despite the reductions and redesign though, the Traverse' overall dimensions remain the same.

The redesign and price hike pushes the Traverse upmarket in a segment dominated by the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander and the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Chevrolet might be anxious about the move to unchartered territory following a makeover, something Mazda did earlier with the CX-9. Nevertheless, it's still too early to say whether GM made a bad move that could cost them later down the road.

The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is set to hit the market by midsummer.