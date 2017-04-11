2018 Dodge Challenger Makes New York Auto Show Debut

After a promotional campaign spanning three months with 14 different teasers, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is finally ready to take the wraps off the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The highly anticipated muscle car debuts at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) this Tuesday, April 11.

(Photo: Dodge)A teaser image for the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

The 2018 Dodge Demon is expected to be the ultimate performance halo car as it is said to be much powerful and faster than the 707-horsepower Dodge Hellcat. FCA has highlighted various facets of the forthcoming vehicle's engineering prowess including its weight, launch force, drivetrain and TransBrake, among others.

The final teasers for the 2018 Dodge Demon preview its fuel system and quarter-mile time.

In "Fuel," the automaker revealed that the Demon will be the first production vehicle that can run on track-preferred high-octane unleaded fuel. Using the separate Demon Crate, which comes with a new powertrain control module (PCM), drivers will be able to run on high-octane mode with just a switch of the button located on the center stack console.

Meanwhile, in the teaser titled "Judgement Day," the upcoming muscle car takes on the drag strip and a quick peek at its time slip suggests a 10-second quarter-mile time. This is notable because the Dodge Hellcat accomplishes the same feat in 11.7 seconds. The roaring sound of the Demon's supercharged HEMI V8 engine can also be heard in the video.

A purported image of the 2018 Dodge Demon was leaked on Monday, April 10, and it does a great job of whetting the appetites of car enthusiasts. Notable exterior features include a prominent hood scoop, wide fenders and Demon badging. There are also rumors that the vehicle can deliver as much as 1,023 horsepower.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be unveiled later today at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The reveal event will be streamed live here. The upcoming muscle car will also be featured in "The Fate of the Furious," arriving in theaters on Friday, April 14.