2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Review: The Drag Racing Car That's Way Too Fast for The Sport It Was Built For

Facebook/dodge Dodge Demon is powered by a Supercharged 6.2L HEMI® SRT Demon V8 engine.

If this year is arguably the gamer's year, car enthusiasts will have their turn at having the best of the best in 2018. With companies like Mercedes-Benz raring to release the S-Class, the Dodge Demon may actually overshadow it as reviewers describe the experience as heaven on the racetrack, a possible play at the name of the highly anticipated mobile. From under the hood to the interior design, there is a lot to expect from the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

According to USA Today, the Dodge Demon gives the experience of sub 10-second quarter miles, 2.3-second zero-to-60 mile per hour sprints, and 1.8G acceleration, which is the highest of any production car. Furthermore, the Dodge Demon has a rare option of having passenger and rear seats, all for the sake of reducing the weight while at the same time keeping the iconic muscle car reputation.

Inside, the Dodge Demon features a touchscreen that is capable of many things including street mode, drag settings, and more things that can give the novice driver a shot at experiencing true drag racing. There is also the fact that the electrical of the car is geared into optimizing the Dodge Demon for racing mode, like redirecting the air conditioning to the passenger compartment to cool the intake air and help the engine reach the peak temperature for speed.

Meanwhile, CNET pinpoints the fact that the Dodge Demon is the first street-legal drag racing car. Furthermore, there is also the fact that it can lift its front wheels off the ground when accelerating at the maximum power. It has 840 horsepower and 770 pound feet of torque. Considering the fact that it was made specifically for drag racing, the Dodge Demon is too fast for the sport it was built for. So much so that it has actually been banned.