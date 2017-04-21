2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Specs, Features, Price Review: 840 Horsepower for Under $100K

The 2018 Challenger SRT Demon will not have its owners' checkbooks suffering when it comes to the price sticker of this powerful muscle car. In fact, the company offers the car for well below $100,000, and plans to keep it that way with a few strategies to combat price hikes at the car dealership.

(Photo: Facebook/DodgeChallenger)A promo image of the Dodge Challenger SRT in red on the official Facebook page of the muscle car maker.

Dodge has taken the wraps off the new 2018 Challenger SRT Demon at the West Side of New York City last Tuesday, April 11. This update to the 2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat promises a massive 840 horsepower as it makes its mark as the most powerful production car with a V8 engine on the planet, as covered by Road and Track.

As for the price, Road and Track talked to Tim Kuniskis, head of Passenger Car Brands at Fiat Chrysler, during the New York Auto Show where the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon made its debut. Without citing specifics, Kuniskis gave an idea of the muscle car's price range among its options. "Obviously will be more than a regular Hellcat, but it's gonna be well below six figures," Kuniskis said.

The Fiat Chrysler brand representative was referring to the price of the Challenger SRT Hellcat, which starts at $64,195.

Speaking about the specs of the SRT Demon, Kuniskis said, "We wanted to build a car for the NHRA, not the PTA." He added, "Demon isn't an incremental change to an existing vehicle. It would have been easy to take a Hellcat and make it faster. But we didn't want to do that."

The muscle car comes with a two-step ignition timing that pre-fills the supercharger with eight pounds of boost while staging, letting the car launch with 14.5 pounds of boost within the first six feet. A new speed torque converter and 3.09:1 read-end gearing provides more torque at a higher stall speed, while a huge cool-air induction system and an air-conditioner-connected charge air cooler work together to cool intake temps.

New crankshaft, camshaft, valvetrain, pistons, rods and a bigger 2.7-liter supercharger boosts the engine over the previous Hellcat, augmented by dual fuel pumps and race-gas tuning out of the factory. The new equipment adds to 840 horsepower at 770 lb-ft of torque; this demon launches 0–60 at 2.3 seconds and eats up a quarter-mile at 9.65 seconds, making it the world's fastest production car at the quarter-mile run.

Watch the video below of the promo trailer for the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon.