2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Specs, Price News: $84,995 Muscle Car's Full Potential Can Be Unleashed for $1

Car enthusiasts were in disbelief when Dodge first announced that the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon would be available for less than $100,000. Well, pricing for the 840-horsepower muscle car has now been released, and it appears that the automaker has kept its word.

DodgeA promotional image for the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has a starting price of $84,995. Customers will also have to pay an additional $1,095 for destination. However, to get the full potential of the Dodge Demon, customers will have to avail of several components. To make the purchase easier on their pockets, the automaker has priced each of these enhancements at $1 only. That brings the overall price of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon at a little over than $86,000.

"We worked very hard to build as much value into the Challenger SRT Demon as possible — features, performance and exclusivity that simply can't be duplicated with a goal of maintaining, and possibly even growing, as much future value as possible," said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars — Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and Fiat, FCA North America.

For the base price, muscle car lovers will get a vehicle powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Demon V8 engine that delivers 808 horsepower and 717 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to a TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission.

Some of the standard features for the Dodge Demon are high-performance, lightweight Brembo brakes; innovative cooling and chiller systems; a flat-bottom SRT Performance steering wheel in Alcantara and with paddle shifters; and remote start.

Meanwhile, those looking to increase the muscle car's capability can avail of additional components such as a front passenger cloth seat, a rear seat in leather or cloth and a Demon trunk carpet kit. All of these are available for just $1.

The Demon Crate, which comes with additional performance parts to unleash the muscle car's full potential, is also offered for $1.

With these, the Dodge Demon rightfully takes the honor of being the most powerful muscle car in the market. It is also the first production car to do a front-wheel lift, as certified by the Guinness World Records; delivers the fastest quarter-mile record at 9.65 seconds at 140 miles per hour (mph), and has the highest g-force at 1.8 g.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will begin production this summer and first deliveries will commence in the fall.