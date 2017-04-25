2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Specs, Price Review: Muscle Car Claims Title of Most Powerful Production Vehicle

There was a lot of commotion over the launch of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon at the New York Auto Show earlier this month — and rightfully so — as it has been touted as the most powerful muscle car ever created. Now that the dust has settled a bit, it's time to see if the performance halo car can live up to that title.

(Photo: Dodge)A promotional image for the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

The Dodge Demon is powered by a supercharged 6.-2liter HEMI V8 engine that delivers 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to the TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission. These allow the muscle car to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) in only 2.3 seconds and reach a quarter mile in 9.65 seconds at 140 mph.

The Dodge Demon is so fast that it has been banned from drag racing by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). It easily outperforms the 707-horsepower Charger SRT Hellcat and Challenger SRT Hellcat — two vehicles that previously held the title for most powerful muscle cars.

Another important achievement for the Dodge Demon is being the first production car to have a front-wheel lift, as certified by Guinness World Records. It also has the highest g-force acceleration at 1.8 g.

The street-legal muscle car also comes standard with components that are only usually available as aftermarket parts such as TransBrake and Torque Reserve for faster and more powerful launches; Nitto drag radials for improved grip and more launch force; the SRT Power Chiller to cool the powertrain; and Drag Mode Launch Assist and suspension tuning for better traction and acceleration.

To see how all these impressive features come to life, be sure to check out the Dodge Demon in action below:

Pricing has not yet been confirmed but Tim Kuniskis, head of Passenger Car Brands — Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT — FCA North America, told Road & Track that while the Dodge Demon will be pricier than the Hellcat, it will be "well below six figures." For reference, the Challenger SRT Hellcat is priced at about $64,195.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will commence production this summer with 3,000 units slated for the U.S market. Deliveries will begin in the fall.