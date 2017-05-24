2018 Dodge Demon Specs, Price Review: Extra Powerful and Fast Challenger SRT Demon Costs $84,995

Dodge has unveiled its latest muscle car, the Challenger SRT Demon. The latest version of the Challenger was displayed at a private event in New York shortly after the company revealed its teaser.

Dodge A promotional image for the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Dodge has kept its word on revamping the car's power and speed. The Demon now has 840 horsepower and it pushes 770 pound-feet of torque while burning 100 octane fuel.

The rear wheels of the Challenger Demon spin at an eight-speed automatic transmission. The car hurtles at 60 mph in a mere 2.3 seconds, and runs the quarter-mile in 9.65 seconds at 140 mph. Dodge has upgraded its wheels. It now utilizes the 18-inch wide Nitto-made tires. Given its extra size, Dodge decided to pair it with enormous fender flares.

Although the car has lightning speed, it is street-legal across the U.S.

The Demon, however, is so fast that it got itself officially banned by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). Since the car runs faster than the current NHRA rule, the 10 second mark, the institution requires racers to install extra safety measures if they do intend to use the Demon in drag racing. Once installed, anyone can take the Challenger Demon for a spin on the track.

If not on the track, the Demon runs on 91-octane premium fuel. But if one needs the extra push, the muscle car can take 100-octane gasoline to reach 840 hp and 770 pound-feet.

The Demon has a new feature called TransBrake, a setup typically seen in cars specifically for drag racing. However, it has never been offered in factory-built cars. The TransBrake allows the car to remain stationary when the engine revs. It allows break-free starts even at 2,350 mph.

The Challenger Demon stars at $84,995. Dodge will install a few features for a few extra bucks. This includes extra seats, a 19-speaker sound system, leather upholstery, and more.

More updates should arrive soon.