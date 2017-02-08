2018 Dodge Durango SRT Release Date, Specs News: Three-Row SUV Equipped with 475-Horsepower Engine

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Dodge

Dodge has given the 2018 Durango the SRT treatment and in the process, unleashed one of the fastest and most powerful three-row sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the U.S. market.

The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is powered by a 392-cubic-inch HEMI V8 engine that produces 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It can go from standstill to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.4 seconds. The engine is mated to the TorqueFlight eight-speed automatic transmission and comes standard with a performance-tuned all-wheel drive system.

To match the level of the powertrain, the all-new SUV was also given other high-performance components including a new active damping system, exhaust system, stiffer springs and sway bar, driver-oriented electronic T-shifter, all-season tires and Brembo high-performance six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers and vented rotors.

Furthermore, the new SRT seven-mode drive system allows users to choose from different settings to match the kind of performance or comfort that they want. The different modes are Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow, Valet and ECO.

In terms of design, the Dodge Durango SRT's aggressive styling is highlighted by a wide body stance, a new hood with functional cold-air duct and heat extractors that cool the engine, the SRT-inspired mesh pattern on the grille, LED fog lamps, new wheel flares and body-color side rocker panels. The "392" badging and 20-inch five-spoke wheels with a Black Noise finish also give the SUV a distinct look.

At the rear, the lower fascia comes in SRT body color with a gloss black accent and surrounds the new 4-inch dual round exhaust tips in Nickel Chrome.

Inside, the cabin features a hand-wrapped leather instrument panel with carbon fiber accents and silver accent stitching, a suede headliner and Nappa leather upholstery with silver-stitched SRT logos. Standard features include the SRT flat-bottom performance steering wheel, SRT paddle shifters and premium velour floor mats with the SRT logo.

The front seats get heating and ventilation while the second-row captain chairs get the heating function.

Technology-wise, the Dodge Durango SRT features a 7-inch digital instrument gauge cluster with a new 180-mph speedometer; an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and HD radio; and the BeatsAudio premium sound system.

Safety features include Forward Collision Warning with Crash Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Blind-Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path Detection.

The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT will make its official debut at the Chicago Auto Show on Feb. 9. before arriving at dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2017.