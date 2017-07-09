2018 Dodge Durango SRT Release Date, Specs, Price News: 475-Horsepower SUV Available for $64,090

Dodge A promotional image for the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT.

Dodge has announced that the 2018 Durango SRT will be available later this year with a starting price of $64,090.

With the Durango receiving the SRT treatment, prospective customers will find under the hood a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter engine that delivers 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. The engine will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

According to the automaker, the new Durango SRT is "America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV." It is able to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.4 seconds and reach a quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds. Moreover, the all-wheel-drive vehicle will have a towing capability of up to 8,700 pounds.

To support this kind of performance, the seven-seat SUV also comes with Brembo brakes, a high-performance suspension, stiffer springs, a sophisticated active damping system and a new exhaust system with Nickel Chrome tips.

In terms of exterior design, the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT comes with a new performance hood and front fascia. The former comes with a functional cold-air duct and heat extractors that help cool performance and enhance performance while the latter comes with a new cold-air duct system and LED fog lamps.

Standard features include an SRT flat-bottom performance steering wheel with SRT paddle shifters, driver-oriented electronic T-shifter, premium SRT floor mats, power liftgate, a 180-mph speedometer and a backup camera, among others. Meanwhile, optional features include split-five-spoke wheels, three-season tires, a power sunroof and a Demonic Red Laguna leather seating.

The high-performance SUV will be available in seven colors: B5 Blue, Billet Clear Coat, Bruiser Grey Clear Coat, DB Black Clear Coat, Granite Clear Coat, Octane Red Pearl Coat and White Knuckle Clear Coat.

The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is now available to order at dealers and first deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2017. All customers will receive a full day session at the Bob Bondurant School of High-Performance Driving.